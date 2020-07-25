Kilgore College cancels summer graduation ceremony due to COVID-19

The ceremony was set for August 6.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College has decided to cancel its summer graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony was set for August 6.

“Although we recognize this event celebrates the success of our students, we feel that it is essential, especially with Gov. Gregg Abbott’s amendment of Executive Order GA-28, to once again protect the health and safety of our students and the community as COVID-19 numbers rise in the state,” KC Registrar, Dennis Cliborn, said.

“We were hoping to recognize the spring 2020 graduates at the ceremony as well, and it pains us not to be able to do so,” Cliborn said.

Although there won’t be an in-person summer graduation ceremony, KC will recognize, through social media and on the college’s outdoor digital sign, students who are candidates for summer graduation.

Graduation candidates’ names will be scrolled on the college’s digital sign on Highway 259 on the Kilgore campus from Aug. 1-8, along with submitted photos of graduates.

“The graduation experience is very important to our students, and we want to do everything we can to appropriately celebrate our graduates,” KC Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success, Chris Gore, said.