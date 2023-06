Due to the unstable power outage situation, both Kilgore College campuses will be closed on June 19.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore College has announced that both of their campuses (Kilgore and Longview) will be closed on Monday, June 19.

This comes after the unstable power outages East Texas has been experiencing since the storm last week.

The college administration will assess the power situation Monday afternoon to make a determination about Tuesday operations.