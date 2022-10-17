x
Kilgore College to hold COVID vaccine clinic on campus

The clinic will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Parks Fitness Center on campus.

The clinic will be hosted by the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) and will offer the new COVID-19 boosters that protect against the new strains of the Omicron variant.

Original vaccines will be available for initial doses as well as the new booster for anyone who has received their initial dose or most recent booster two months prior.

No appointment is needed; walk-ins are welcome. Anyone who is under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

