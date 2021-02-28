Kilgore College discusses $20M overhaul of campus facilities

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College trustees heard a detailed presentation at a meeting Tuesday detailing the results of a recent facilities condition assessment.
“The college made it a priority to work on years of deferred maintenance on buildings and critical infrastructure,” said Jon Rowe, chair of the Property & Facilities Committee.
“Major steps were taken toward this goal with a guaranteed energy management contract approved by the board, funded for the most part through State Energy Conservation (SECO) loans,” Rowe said.
He described assessment work performed by Aramark, a company that focuses on supplying and maintaining educational institutions.
