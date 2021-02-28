x
Kilgore College discusses $20M overhaul of campus facilities

$2.4 million of the $20 million total is related to safety regulatory compliance, the vast majority of which is to add sprinkler systems to buildings.
Kilogore College logo (Source: KC College Facebook)

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College trustees heard a detailed presentation at a meeting Tuesday detailing the results of a recent facilities condition assessment.

“The college made it a priority to work on years of deferred maintenance on buildings and critical infrastructure,” said Jon Rowe, chair of the Property & Facilities Committee.

“Major steps were taken toward this goal with a guaranteed energy management contract approved by the board, funded for the most part through State Energy Conservation (SECO) loans,” Rowe said.

He described assessment work performed by Aramark, a company that focuses on supplying and maintaining educational institutions.

Read the rest of the story with our news partners, the Kilgore News-Herald.

