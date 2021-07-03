Kilgore College Esports team holds charity stream to raise awareness about human trafficking

During their five-hour stream, the students raised $250 for the shelter.

KILGORE, Texas — Amy Pounders, a student at Kilgore College, has wanted to raise awareness about human trafficking for some time but wasn't sure how until a class project provided the opportunity to create the fundraiser "gamers against trafficking".

"I have been really passionate about anti-human trafficking for a long time, a few years, I've never really known how to help out with that," said Pounders.

Pounders isn't part of the Esports team, but through class, she saw an opportunity to join up with Josel Victorino, a fellow classmate to make a difference.

"Involve my eSports team to help out so we can get as many players in here to help out with our donations," said Victorino.

"Whenever I saw a chance in my project management class this semester, I just went for it," said Pounders.

At 1:00 p.m., the charity stream went live on twitch.tv with everybody joining in to play a couple of different video games. Jackbox came first which let some viewers join in as they played followed by Overwatch, a team-based first-person shooter.

They streamed for five hours and the money is going to House of Hope, an emergency shelter for women and children in Longview.

"It gives women and children a safe place to find haven if they need to get out of a bad situation," Kilgore College Esports Coach Andy Taylor said.

During their five-hour stream, the students raised $250 for the shelter.