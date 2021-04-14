Kilgore College Men's Basketball Team Sets Sights on Hutch

Despite being down in the second half to the Cardinals, the Rangers displayed relentless effort and fight.

KILGORE, Texas — After a thrilling 68-67 win over Trinity Valley in the Region XIV final, the Kilgore College men's basketball team is officially Kansas bound for the NJCAA Men's National Tournament. The Rangers ended the Cardinals 22-game win streak.

Head coach Brian Hoberecht stated, "I think it [the win over TVCC] really shows the growth of our program throughout this year. We've got a relatively young team, relatively new team to each other. We only had five guys back."

Hoberecht says, "Our guys resolved was really good and bounced right back and hit a couple shots got right back in the game. And their toughness has been one of their strengths here."

Sophomore KJ Jenkins led the way in scoring with 18 points and was also named the tournament MVP.

"KJ is special. He's got a unique gift to shoot the basketball. There's not very many kids that can shoot it like he can shoot it at any level," says Hoberecht.