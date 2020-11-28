Kilgore College nursing program receives $90,000 grant

The funds will be used to purchase additional equipment that will allow for an increase in simulation hours for nursing students.

KILGORE, Texas — The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board awarded the Kilgore College Nursing Program with a $90,000 grant from the Nursing Innovation Grant Program.

THECB created the grant program to “support clinical learning experiences to mitigate impediments due to COVID-19.”

The funds will be used to purchase additional equipment that will allow for an increase in simulation hours for KC nursing students.

“The grant money comes at a great time. With the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical opportunities in the area for our students have been limited,” said Dayna Davidson, director of nursing. “Being able to purchase additional simulation equipment will greatly help to offset the loss of traditional clinical hours for our students.”