Kilgore College, NET Health to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic Jan. 19

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore College and the Northeast Texas Health District will partner up to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the public.

According to KC, the clinic will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, located at 701 Laird St., on campus.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available along with pediatric vaccines for ages of 5-11.

Insurance will be accepted but is not required and anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.