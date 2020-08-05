RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Kilgore Fire and Rescue, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on scene of a major traffic crash in the Pirtle area.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, crews are set up in the area of U.S. 259 and County Road 146. Reports indicate at least one person is trapped inside a vehicle.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Details are extremely limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.