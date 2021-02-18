Kilgore experiencing "massive water loss," unable to get water to residents

Officials say the city hopes to find the source(s) within 24 hours and then repair it within two days. The boil notice may not be rescinded for up to a week.

KILGORE, Texas — In a Facebook post, Kilgore officials say the city has identified sources of "massive water loss" that is keeping water services from residents.

"The current prognosis is not good," Clay Evers, Kilgore Director of Public Works, said. "Our crews are working diligently and at great risk to locate and repair."

Evers says the city hopes to find the source(s) within 24 hours and repair it within two days.

Citizens should not expect the boil notice to be rescinded for another week or more while the system refills and is in compliance with disinfection and pressure requirements.