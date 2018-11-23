By LUCAS STROUGH

Kilgore Fire Department responded to a fire at Tanline tanning salon at 218 N Kilgore St. approximately 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Smoke billowed out of the building as emergency personnel entered the building to extinguish the fire and onlookers lined up on the street and sidewalks to watch.

Justin Dupont said he saw smoke coming from the building and KFD was on the scene only a minute after Brian Bittick, of Farmers Insurance, called 911.

“It looked a little odd. There was yellow smoke coming out of the downspouts,” Bittick said. “I saw just a tinge of something and thought 'what is that'?” '

Bittick said he saw there was no one in the building as he walked around it. He thinks someone else dialed 911 as well because he heard sirens as soon as he made the call.

By noon, Kilgore police had blocked off the street as KFD entered the building through the front door.

