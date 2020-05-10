Kilgore firefighters responding to house fire on Stone Rd.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

KILGORE, Texas — First responders in Kilgore are on the scene of a house fire in the 2500 block of Stone Road near New Birth Fellowship Baptist Church.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, firefighters, police officers and EMS units are all at the scene.

In pictures posted to social media by Kilgore police at about 8 p.m., flames are coming out from the roof of the building.

There is no word if there are any injuries.