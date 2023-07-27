Kilgore game developer to launch debut card game at Dragon's Nest

The highly anticipated launch will take place at local game store The Dragon’s Nest on July 30.

KILGORE, Texas — Roch “Rock” Liles, a talented game developer from our very own city, is excited to announced the release of the card game, “Ravens.” The highly anticipated launch will take place at local game store The Dragon’s Nest on July 30.

“Ravens” has been labor of love for Liles, who has poured his family’s Scandinavian heritage, creativity and passion into crafting a high energy Viking-themed card game. Designed to bring everyone to the table, “Ravens” promises to deliver a raucous and laughter-filled experience.

The Dragon’s Nest, a hub for gamers in our community, will host the exclusive launch event. Located at 302 E. Main St., the store offers a welcoming and thematic atmosphere for gamers of all ages. The launch event will kick off at 6 p.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to be among the first to get their hands on the new card game.