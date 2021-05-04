STALLARD: Kilgore head football coach Mike Wood to transition to full-time athletic director, will help coordinate new head coach search

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Nov. 2020.
Kilgore High School football coach Mike Wood is making the transition to full-time athletic director.
According to Jack Stallard with ET Varsity, Wood will help coordinate the search for the Bulldogs' new head football coach.
"Wood was 80-53 and played for one state title at Kilgore," Stallard said. "[The] Bulldogs were 10-4 this past season."
Wood was promoted to head coach in 2010, replacing Mike Vallery, after spending 15 years as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.
Prior to Kilgore, Wood was defensive line coach at Ruston High School in Ruston, La. He also coached at Shreveport Huntington High School and Airline High School in Bossier City, according to ET Varsity.