STALLARD: Kilgore head football coach Mike Wood to transition to full-time athletic director, will help coordinate new head coach search

Kilgore High School football coach Mike Wood is making the transition to full-time athletic director.

According to Jack Stallard with ET Varsity, Wood will help coordinate the search for the Bulldogs' new head football coach.

"Wood was 80-53 and played for one state title at Kilgore," Stallard said. "[The] Bulldogs were 10-4 this past season."

Wood was promoted to head coach in 2010, replacing Mike Vallery, after spending 15 years as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.