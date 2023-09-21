Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers drill team celebrates 50th anniversary

Founded in 1973, the KHS Hi-Steppers began with over 40 line members under first-year teacher and director, Janie Terrell.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore High School Hi-Stepper drill team is celebrating their 50th anniversary this weekend.

This special recognition marks a half a century of dedication, talent and school spirit that will be displayed through an alumni performance this weekend.

Founded in 1973, the KHS Hi-Steppers began with over 40 line members under first-year teacher and director, Janie Terrell. At the time, the team consisted of only juniors and seniors.

An historic alumni performance is set for this Friday night's football game. There will be more than 160 Hi-Stepper alumni in attendance, representing 50 years of the organization.

The festivities are continuing on Saturday with a luncheon at the Texan Theatre in Kilgore to honor the historic legacy of the Hi-Steppers.