Kilgore High School students move to online learning due to staff absences

KILGORE, Texas — Due to a high number of Kilgore High School staff members being absent Monday and Tuesday, all high school students will transition to online learning.

All students will be learning remotely for the rest of the week, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

KHS students may access their assignments through their Google Classroom accounts. KHS teachers will be available all three days via Google Classroom and email.

Student activity groups can still practice during those days.