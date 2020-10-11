x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Kilgore High School students move to online learning due to staff absences

All students will be learning remotely from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.
Credit: Kilgore ISD

KILGORE, Texas — Due to a high number of Kilgore High School staff members being absent Monday and Tuesday, all high school students will transition to online learning.

All students will be learning remotely for the rest of the week, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

KHS students may access their assignments through their Google Classroom accounts. KHS teachers will be available all three days via Google Classroom and email.

Student activity groups can still practice during those days.

All high school students should return to campus on Monday, Nov. 16.

RELATED: Troup Middle School students transition to remote learning due to staff members in quarantine

RELATED: Ore City ISD to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students for remainder of 2020-21 school year