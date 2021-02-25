Kilgore High School students released early due to water issues

Kilgore Middle School, Kilgore Intermediate, Kilgore Primary, and Chandler Elementary all have water service.

KILGORE, Texas — Students at Kilgore High School were released early on Thursday after the campus lost all water services.

The district had a two-hour delay start of classes Thursday morning due to water issues at all Kilgore ISD campuses.

The district later announced that the high school lost all water, and students were sent home at 11:45 a.m.

Kilgore Middle School, Kilgore Intermediate, Kilgore Primary, and Chandler Elementary all have water service. However, the district says water pressure may be low, but they do have water.

Kilgore ISD has delayed the start of school today for two hours due to a drop in water pressure. https://t.co/l1Dd2YYL1Y — Longview News-Journal (@newsjournal) February 25, 2021