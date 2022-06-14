Officials list source of Kilgore hotel fire as "undetermined"

Flames engulfed the Kilgore Best Western Hotel. Leaving a charred skeleton of a building behind.

KILGORE, Texas — Details about last night's fire that tore through a Kilgore hotel are starting to emerge.

Investigators were back on the scene today trying to nail down what caused this massive blaze.

"Right now we're gonna list the fire as undetermined," said Mark Moore, the Gregg County Fire Marshal.

Flames lit up the night sky as fire ripped through the Kilgore Best Western Hotel. In the daylight the damage was clear. The fire left behind a skeleton of a building.

"Due to the amount of consumption a lot of the evidence is always destroyed," Moore said. "But we've able to pinpoint an area of origin."

Which according to officials was the back-right corner of the building.

"We're working through that now and later on we should have some type of cause," Moore said.

Hours after the flames were extinguished fire alarms could still be heard ringing. Echoing the chaotic moments when people were told to evacuate immediately.

The American Red Cross was also there last night helping families who lived in the hotel.

"Our team volunteers went out to assist five families that had a great need," said Karen Holt, the executive director of the East Texas chapter of the American Red Cross. "We assisted them with emergency assistance that includes a cash card that helps them get their immediate needs during a disaster."

According to the ARC, other families were also impacted but the hotel owners placed them in another location.

Firefighters battling the flames got a helping hand as well.

"We provided the local fire departments with canteen which included partnering with our local Whataburger and providing food and water," Holt said.

The fire marshal wanted to express his gratitude for the quick response from surrounding departments to ensure everyone’s safety.

"Our partnering agencies Longview, Smith County ESD, Elderville several the rural departments around here came like Sabine," Moore said. "We all come together on our bad day, and that's what actually happened here last night."