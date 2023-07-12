Kilgore ISD approved amendments to Guardian program

The first amendment, he said, was keeping the plan current in the year ahead with the program’s anonymity policy.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD approved several amendments at a recent school board meeting intended to improve its Guardian plan, which is one component of its campus safety and security protocol.

The purpose of the plan, which the board voted to implement last year, is to have a limited number of qualified and trained KISD employees equipped with concealed firearms while on school property to provide an effective and timely response to an emergency situation.

Charles Presley, the district’s director of safety and emergency management, told board members the district currently employs SROs (School Resource Officers) and security officers in addition to district employees trained in the Guardian program.