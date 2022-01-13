Kilgore ISD closes campuses due to increased student absences

The district thanked the community for its patience as school officials deal with COVID-19-related issues.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD announced its campuses will be closed Friday because of increasing student absences.

Campuses will reopen next Tuesday, Jan. 18 after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to an announcement released Thursday.

"This will give staff members additional time to disinfect campuses in an effort to help address this current spike in absences," KISD said in a statement.

Coaches and sponsors of student extracurricular groups will contact their students with additional details regarding their activities.