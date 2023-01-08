Kilgore ISD makes efforts to keep students, athletes safe during extreme heat

Water stations, shade structures, and scheduled water breaks are all being implemented for fall sporting events and activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — With the majority of Kilgore ISD fall sports and activities commencing this week, the school district has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure that students and coaches are staying safe during the extreme heat.

The following measures have been taken:

Water stations for all outdoor practices

Water stations have been placed strategically at all outdoor practice locations. These easily accessible stations are stocked with ample drinking water to keep students hydrated throughout their workouts.

Shade structures for cooling stations

Shade structures are available at all outdoor practices for students to rest as needed during practice.

Scheduled water breaks

Kilgore ISD is following their UIL policy and emergency action plan throughout the duration of outdoor games to prevent any potential risk associated with extreme heat conditions.

In addition to providing ample water resources, Kilgore ISD will be educating their students about the best practices for staying hydrated.