Kilgore ISD reaches settlement in multi-year tax lawsuit

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD announced Thursday that the district has reached a settlement in the years-long lawsuit alleging that the school overstepped its bounds when removing a homestead exemption in 2015.

Through a homestead exemption, a homeowner doesn't have to pay taxes on the full value of the home if it's their primary residence.

For most people, the exemption takes off $40,000 in taxable value. There are larger exemptions for senior citizens and disabled people.

Local taxpayers filed a lawsuit in 2016 sought to make Kilgore ISD reinstate the local optional homestead tax exemption and refund taxes collected after its repeal, according to reporting from the Kilgore News-Herald. KISD had offered the exemption since the 1980s.

The newspaper reported that Kilgore ISD has been keeping these funds, totaling more than $4 million, in a separate, untouched account while the case was pending.

In a statement Thursday, KISD said the district is extremely pleased to announce that a judge recently approved a preliminary agreement between the taxpayers and Kilgore ISD.

As a part of the proposal, Kilgore ISD taxpayers can expect to receive their first notices containing information about the class action settlement details. The notices will be sent to the taxpayers' attorneys.