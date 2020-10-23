Kilgore ISD releasing primary students due to power outage

As of now, bus riders will stay on a normal after-school bus riding schedule.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD has announced, due to a power outage, primary school students are currently being released from school.

"Our students are safe but at this point we do not know when the power will come back on so we are asking all parents to come pick up their children now," the district said in a statement.

Parents of Head Start and pre-k students are asked to pick up children in the normal rear campus pick up line.

Parents of kindergarten and first graders are asked to use the normal from campus pick-up line.