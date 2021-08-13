Kilgore ISD school board calls for $113M bond election to be added to Nov. ballot

Part A of the bond, which will cost approximately $109 million, will include constructing a new high school on the existing campus and also provide upgrades to Chandler Elementary School.

Part B of the bond is slated for $4 million and will include upgrades to R. E. Saint John Memorial Stadium for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Updates will be made to the press box, stands, restrooms and other areas of the stadium.