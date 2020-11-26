Kilgore ISD seeks additional incentive pay for local teachers

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD plans to seek state funding to reward high-performing teachers with additional incentive pay.
KISD Assistant Superintendent Richard Nash told school board trustees and administrators about the plan at a Nov. 16 board meeting.
“Last fall, around Dec. 2019, we began discussing the Teacher Incentive Allotment. It’s legislation TEA (Texas Education Association) came with in House Bill 3, it was one of the designations of systems that the state wanted to provide to help school districts give an option in recruiting, rewarding and retaining some highly effective teachers, especially with districts in rural areas,” Nash said.
House Bill 3 was a sweeping school finance bill which introduced record-breaking amounts of funding provided to Texas schools by the state.
