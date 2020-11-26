x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Kilgore ISD seeks additional incentive pay for local teachers

The district would also need to track student performance data to qualify for the funding.
Credit: KNH File Photo
KISD Assistant Superintendent Richard Nash, pictured here in a file photo, spoke to school board trustees this month about the district’s plan to seek additional funding from the state to reward high-performing local teachers.

KILGORE, Texas — Kilgore ISD plans to seek state funding to reward high-performing teachers with additional incentive pay.

KISD Assistant Superintendent Richard Nash told school board trustees and administrators about the plan at a Nov. 16 board meeting.

“Last fall, around Dec. 2019, we began discussing the Teacher Incentive Allotment. It’s legislation TEA (Texas Education Association) came with in House Bill 3, it was one of the designations of systems that the state wanted to provide to help school districts give an option in recruiting, rewarding and retaining some highly effective teachers, especially with districts in rural areas,” Nash said.

House Bill 3 was a sweeping school finance bill which introduced record-breaking amounts of funding provided to Texas schools by the state. 

Read the rest of the story with our news partners, The Kilgore News Herald. 

RELATED: Former Carthage ISD trustee prods district on teacher diversity

RELATED: ‘It just adds up' | How hotspots and computers do not close the digital divide for students