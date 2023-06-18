Kilgore ISD to be closed next week from June 19 to 23

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Independent School District will be closing all campuses next week from June 19 to 23 due to ongoing power outages.
All scheduled activities will be postponed or rescheduled accordingly.
This includes all campus and district activities, all Kilgore High School student EOC retesting, all scheduled staff member training and meetings, all campus summer schools and summer food programs.
If power is restored before then, an additional announcement will be made.
For more information visit, the Kilgore Independent School District website.