Kilgore ISD to provide free breakfast, lunch to all students through 2020-21 school year

KILGORE, Texas — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided additional funding for schools to provide free meals under the summer meal program for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

Kilgore ISD has announced all students and children up to age of 18 will receive free meals beginning Monday, Nov. 2.

Chandler Elementary will have grab-and-go meal packages, Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for children not receiving meals in-person on a KISD campus.