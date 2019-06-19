KILGORE, Texas — Boys may now wear earrings, and some tattoos will be allowed to show on students after Kilgore ISD trustees made changes to the district dress code.

At Monday’s board meeting, trustees took up the issue of dress code changes, which were first introduced at the May board meeting.

The largest change will be to simplify the district’s dress code policies. Until now, the district used five separate policies, one for each campus. Now, the district will combine those policies into only two — one for elementary grades (1-5) and one for secondary grades (6-12).

