Kilgore ISD passes largest bond in history, prepares for renovations

The Kilgore Superintendent says, "Our kids are the future of this community. This is an investment in our town, in our kids, in our community."

KILGORE, Texas — Major renovations are expected to come for Kilgore ISD since a multimillion-dollar school bond was approved by voters this week.

This is the fourth bond in the district's history and the largest to date at $113 million.

Kilgore ISD Superintendent, Dr. Andy Baker says he's grateful for the community as this bond is "an investment in our town, in our kids, in our community." Dr. Baker believes the students of today are the future of tomorrow.

$109 million will be allocated to construct a new Kilgore Highschool and renovations to Chandler Elementary, as stated in Proposition A.

This will be the newest building for the high school in 89 years. Leah Gorman, her mother, and her children all walked the same halls of Kilgore High School. Gorman says the memories made there make it "bittersweet", but she says it's also "exciting because of the potential and the possibility of what is to come."

The high school renovations are expected to be complete by the 2024-2025 academic year.

Chandler Elementary renovations began today. They'll include new HVAC units, LED lighting, and a new gymnasium.

Some Kilgore High students exercised their right to vote for the first time at the polls Tuesday. Although they won't be able to reap the benefits of their vote for the new campus.

Proposition B, a total of $4 million, will be used to fund accessibility renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium, but the school board is discussing other upgrades as well. This can include new entrances of ticket booths, restroom facilities, locker rooms, bleachers, and a press box for the home side, according to Dr. Baker, but none of this has been approved yet.