Kilgore issues Boil Water notice following equipment failure

KILGORE, Texas — The City of Kilgore has issued a boil water notice following low disinfectant residuals caused by a failure in the city's chemical feed equipment.

The equipment has been repaired and crews are flushing the system to increase the disinfectant residual. The city anticipates this boil water advisory to be in place for 72 to 96 hours.

All customers must boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.