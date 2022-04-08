POLICE: Kilgore man arrested after shooting teen in back

The victim is in critical condition at a local hospital.

KILGORE, Texas — A Kilgore man is behind bars after police say he shot a teen in the back.

According to the Kilgore Police Dept. (KPD), around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were alerted that Jose Terrazas, 18, of Gladewater, had arrived at a Longview hospital with a gunshot wound to the back. Police say he had been brought to the hospital, from a home in the the 700 block of Bell St. in Kilgore, by private vehicle.

The KPD says they determined the house on Bell St. was a secondary crime scene and the shooting actually occurred at a house in the 700 block of Spell St.

Police say they learned around 4:20 a.m., Terrazas was involved in fight with several people at the house on Spell St. The KPD says during the altercation, Terrazas was shot once in the back by Michael Steven Sickler, 46, of Kilgore. The KPD says Terrazas then ran to the Bell St. house where he was then taken to the hospital.

Sickler was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.