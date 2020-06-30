Kilgore man arrested in multi-agency drug investigation

Matthew Herrington was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

A multi-agency drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a Kilgore man.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, on June 24, Matthew Herrington was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The arrest comes after a multi-agency narcotics investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kilgore Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.