Kilgore man arrested in multi-agency drug investigation

A multi-agency drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a Kilgore man.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, on June 24, Matthew Herrington was arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The arrest comes after a multi-agency narcotics investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Kilgore Police Department, Henderson Police Department, and Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators had seized methamphetamines and firearms from Herrington months prior to his arrest.