Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 40-year-old Kilgore man Saturday and charged him with inappropriately touching a child, according to a report.

Grant Ashley Harris was released Monday from Gregg County Jail on a $10,000 bond on a charge of indecency with child sexual contact, jail records show.

Harris was arrested after sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:40 a.m. Saturday to Kilgore police headquarters and spoke to the child’s mother. She told the sheriff’s deputy the incident happened earlier that morning.

