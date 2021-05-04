Kilgore man killed in Rusk County crash

The driver, Richard Dale Thomas, 47, of Kilgore, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a local funeral home.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A Kilgore man is dead following a crash in Rusk County early Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2276, about two miles east of Kilgore.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the drive of a pickup truck was traveling south on FM 2276 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the right edge of the roadway/ DPS says the driver over-corrected back to the left, traveled across the roadway into the east ditch and struck a tree.