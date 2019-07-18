GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A mother and her son have landed in Gregg County Jail, charged with shooting at each other, according to reports filed by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Williams Preston, 56, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $27,000 in bonds in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, terroristic threat against a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest, search or transport, jail records show.

Shawn Phillip Moore, 36, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday in the jail on a $15,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon on a date/family/household member, according to jail records.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.