Kilgore native brings love of parkour to East Texas

KILGORE, Texas — When Kilgore native Hannah Waddle began parkour in 2015, she never imagined that several years later that she would be teaching it across East Texas.

What started out as a love for the activity grew into a Facebook page in 2019 and then became Parkour East Texas, Waddle’s way of sharing it with others in the region.

Parkour is the art of moving from one point to another using obstacles in the path to increase efficiency, according to the World Freerunning Parkour Federation. With roots in military obstacle course training and martial arts, parkour includes running, climbing, swinging, vaulting, jumping, plyometrics, rolling, and quadrupedal movement, according to the Parkour East Texas website.