KILGORE — For months, people living along Wells Street in Kilgore have had one of their main routes closed because of a sinkhole.

Jaiana Williams lives right off the street and says she has had to drive the long way around her neighborhood to get to school. "This sinkhole has caused me to wake up earlier so I will get to school on time," Williams says.

City Public Works Director Clayton Evers says the sinkhole formed after water from the creek decayed the road. The city has now accepted a bid of $101,000 to fix the hole.

The winning bidder now has 90 days to complete the job.

For people living in the neighborhood, they are excited for the repair.

"It's good but took way too long to happen," Williams says.

