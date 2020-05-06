TYLER, Texas — Before the seventh straight day of protests, hundreds of East Texans gathered at the Square in downtown Tyler to pray for unity.

The vigil, which began at 6 p.m., was not affiliated with the protests.

Pastor Kilton McCracken organized the vigil, which brought out a diverse crowd of roughly 300 people. McCracken says the event was to pray for several social issues including racial injustice, abortion and immigration.

McCracken says now is the time for the East Texas community to unite together as one address these issues.

Unlike the protests, there was not widespread chanting, marching or signs.

A seventh protest in Tyler will be held beginning at about 7 p.m. on the Square.