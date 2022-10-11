Kilgore PD announces loss of beloved K9

Officer Jinto was one of Kilgore's most active police dogs.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department has announced that one of their retired K9s passed away on Oct. 10 due to an age-related illness.

A Facebook post was made on Kilgore PD's page expressing their sadness and condolences to the grieving family of Officer Jinto.

Officer Jinto started working with Kilgore PD in late 2010 and became known for placing many suspects in jail and winning numerous competitions, in state and nationally.