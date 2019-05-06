KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking help in identifying three subjects in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries.

According to Kilgore PD, the burglaries happened June 2 in the area of Highland Drive and Highway 259.

Kilgore Police Department

Kilgore Police Department

Kilgore Police Department

If you have any information please contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.

Refer to KPD Incident # 1906-0063.