KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman wanted for questioning about an ongoing fraud investigation.

According to Kilgore PD, the unknown woman was seen arriving and leaving in a Ford pickup.

Kilgore Police Department Facebook

If you have information about the woman's identity, you may contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903)218-6904 or by e-mail at charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com

Reference case number: 1905-0135.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

