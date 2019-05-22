KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman wanted for questioning about an ongoing fraud investigation. 

According to Kilgore PD, the unknown woman was seen arriving and leaving in a Ford pickup. 

Kilgore Police Department
If you have information about the woman's identity, you may contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903)218-6904 or by e-mail at charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com

Reference case number: 1905-0135. 

You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

