KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying suspect/s for questioning in an ongoing theft investigation.

According to Kilgore PD, on May 16, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 p.m., a 2018 camouflage Kubota utility vehicle was stolen from a home in the 1000 block of South Danville Road.

If you have information, contact Detective Tim Dukes at (903) 218-6904, or by e-mail at Charles.dukes@cityofkilgore.com.

You may also contact the Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+yourtip.

Reference case # 1905-1483