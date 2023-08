Police say the fire broke out the in area of Parkview St., Looney Ave. and Ash Ln.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is alerting nearby residents of a structure fire near Turkey Creek.

Police say the fire broke out the in area of Parkview St., Looney Ave. and Ash Ln.

"Please stay clear of the area to make room for emergency personnel," the KPD said.