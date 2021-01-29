Kilgore Police ask for help to identify fraud suspect

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a fraud investigation involving forged checks.
"The person appears to have "F-A-M-E" tattooed across their left knuckles and we would love to help make them famous," Kilgore Police Department said on their Facebook page.
The suspect was last seen driving a red truck with tires in its bed.
Anyone with information regarding their identity is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.
You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip.