Kilgore Police ask for help to identify fraud suspect

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect in a fraud investigation involving forged checks.

"The person appears to have "F-A-M-E" tattooed across their left knuckles and we would love to help make them famous," Kilgore Police Department said on their Facebook page.

The suspect was last seen driving a red truck with tires in its bed.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Sims at 903-218-6907 or joshua.sims@cityofkilgore.com.