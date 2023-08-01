Officials search for owner of dog that bit child in Kilgore

Police are asking the public to help find this man to verify the dog's shot records to save the child from a series of painful rabies shots.

The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a dog that bit a child at City Park Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man had a dog that he left unattended after tying the dog to a picnic table in the park.

According to KPD, the dog bit a two-year old child. The police are now trying to locate the man and evaluate the dog so the child can be saved from a series of painful rabies shots.

The dog is described as a four to five-month old blue pit bull.

Police said the man was seen driving a newer, white Ford F-150 with an American flag decal on the front driver's quarter panel just above the wheel well.

Police are asking the public to help find this man to verify the dog's shot records or observe the dog to make sure it doesn't show any signs of rabies.