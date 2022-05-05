Kilgore police providing vehicle decals to people with autism

The KPD has joined the Texas Autism Safety Project to ensure they have trained officers to identify contacts they have with persons on the autism spectrum.

KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was originally published May 5, 2022.

The Kilgore Police Department is doing their part to make sure officers are trained to interact with all East Texans.

The KPD has joined the Texas Autism Safety Project to ensure their department has trained officers to identify contacts they have with persons on the autism spectrum.

"For people with autism, learning to interact with first responders is critical, the Autism Safety Project states on their website. "On the other hand, it is just as essential for first responders to understand autism and be prepared to respond effectively and safely to situations that arise involving individuals on the spectrum."

The KPD now has decals that can be placed in the rear window of vehicles where an individual with autism typically rides.

"These decals are only for people who have immediate family members on the autism spectrum and may actively be transporting them," the KPD said.