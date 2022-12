Kilgore Police Department respond to a wreck caused by a furry friend

KPD took to Facebook to reveal the suspect of the incident was a dog.

TYLER, Texas — A unattended dog drove their owners truck into another vehicle in a Kilgore Walmart parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Kilgore Police responded to the scene and upon investigation, the dog was left unoccupied in the vehicle while the owners shopped.

According to an eyewitness, saw A dog behind the wheel just before the crash.

KPD believe the dog got restless and must have placed the car in drive and believed the leash had released the emergency break.