KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is telling locals to "rest easy" now that the suspect of the recent school threats is at their station.

According to KPD, the threat has been stopped.

Police said the suspect is a former student.

His name will not be released until formal charges and an arraignment has been arranged.

Chief of Police Todd Hunter said that working with with Snap Chat and Google was not an easy task.

In a Facebook post, the chief also said the suspect took steps to hide his identity, but he was eventually discovered.

The post from the chief also said the department is "pretty much exhausted after three days with little sleep," after working on this case.

The suspect faces multiple Felonies.

