Kilgore police seeking individuals who abandoned puppies at local motel

You can see the individuals placing a laundry basket with the puppies inside on the sidewalk.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department along with the City of Kilgore Animal Control is seeking to identify the following two individuals who abandoned a total of nine four-week old puppies and their mother at a local motel.

You can see the individuals placing a laundry basket with the puppies inside on the sidewalk. The individuals pack up and leave the dogs while the mother dog chases after the car before returning to her puppies.

If anyone has any information concerning their identity, please contact Kilgore Animal Control Officer Tom Sawyer at 903-988-4120 or ACO@cityofkilgore.com.