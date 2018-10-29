KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department identified a 19-year-old former student as the man charged with threatening Kilgore ISD.

David Nelson was officially arraigned Monday on charges of making a terroristic threat, a third degree felony.

Police say Nelson created a SnapChat post threatening violence at Kilgore High School on October 24. After two days, police identified and arrested Nelson. During his interview with police, Nelson confessed to making this posts as a threat. Police say Nelson's family is cooperating with the investigation.

Nelson is currently housed at the Gregg County Jail. Judge Glen Phillips set his bond at $500,000.

Nelson could face additional charges.

